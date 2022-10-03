Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,603 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ESGV traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,544. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average is $71.91. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $88.85.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.