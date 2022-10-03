Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,296 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,808,000 after acquiring an additional 626,172 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.35 on Monday, reaching $270.61. 927,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,757,867. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $267.10 and a one year high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

