Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,024 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CQQQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,693. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.13. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $73.20.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

