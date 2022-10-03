Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $294,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $516,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 44,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $95.37 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

