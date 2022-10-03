Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,082 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises 1.0% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,657,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,690,000 after purchasing an additional 523,620 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,605,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,985,000 after acquiring an additional 153,657 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,097,000 after acquiring an additional 109,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,596,000.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $53.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.39. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

