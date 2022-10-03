Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 812 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,226,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,531,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,083,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,272,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $25.76 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50.

