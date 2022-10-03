British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BATS. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,088 ($49.40).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down GBX 24.13 ($0.29) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,202.38 ($38.69). The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,482. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,399.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,397.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The company has a market capitalization of £72.04 billion and a PE ratio of 1,362.71.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.