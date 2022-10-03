Brokerages Set Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF) Target Price at $456.67

Shares of Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $456.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Darktrace from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Darktrace from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 450 ($5.44) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Darktrace Stock Performance

Shares of DRKTF stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. Darktrace has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

