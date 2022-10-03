Brokerages Set Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) PT at C$42.00

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCG. National Bankshares downgraded Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities set a C$43.00 price objective on Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Home Capital Group from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Home Capital Group

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.19, for a total transaction of C$27,187.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,562.80.

Home Capital Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$27.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.56. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$23.83 and a 12-month high of C$46.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$121.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 5.6100004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.28%.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

