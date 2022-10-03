Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,100 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.70. 669,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,360. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 208.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 644,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 339,404 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

