BSC Station Price Tops $0.0125 on Top Exchanges (BSCS)

BSC Station (BSCS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BSC Station has a total market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $525,261.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BSC Station alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010743 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s genesis date was April 18th, 2021. BSC Station’s total supply is 420,389,685 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BSC Station is bscstation.org.

BSC Station Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSC Station (BSCS) aims to build a Full-Stack DEFI with NFT Auction on the Binance Smart Chain. It will become economy infrastructure for DeFi and NFT powered by Binance Smart Chain. The Infrastructure for DeFi & NFT Powered by BSC.BSCS operates on top of existing blockchains Binance Smart Chain that is designed to offer maximum value to consumers and institutions. Binance Smart Chain has solved the problem of infrastructure in the context of BSCS’s product, and that BSCS represents the ideal use case to leverage the technologies offered by its platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSC Station should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSC Station using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSC Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSC Station and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.