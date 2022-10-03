BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000653 BTC on exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $9.25 million and $68,597.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00147417 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.58 or 0.01791193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity.Telegram”

