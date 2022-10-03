C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Down 6.8% in September

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 4,870,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 461,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,313. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 198.48% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $13.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

