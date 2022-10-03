CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Update

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,500 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 402,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $4.09 on Monday, reaching $265.15. The stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.67. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $313.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.01. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CACI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.86.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CACI International by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,903 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,128,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

