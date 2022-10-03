Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Up 13.0% in September

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,040,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the August 31st total of 14,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 134,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 269,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 400,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 317,616 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,008,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,962,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65. Cameco has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.