Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.93.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 25.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,131,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,158,000 after buying an additional 523,124 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 244,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

