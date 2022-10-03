Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$88.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$92.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$64.30 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$46.06 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68.

Insider Activity

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 10.0899998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.64, for a total value of C$1,323,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,723,076.44. In other news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.64, for a total value of C$1,323,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,723,076.44. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.58, for a total transaction of C$715,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares in the company, valued at C$926,102.04. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,577.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

