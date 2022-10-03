Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Update

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,060,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 14,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE CP traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $68.13. 22,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,358. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $65.60 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

