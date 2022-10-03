Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Lowered to C$184.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$258.00 to C$184.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$215.08.

Canadian Tire Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded up C$3.80 on Monday, hitting C$150.85. 85,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$161.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.89 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$145.22 and a one year high of C$196.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

