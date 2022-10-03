Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $389.04 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $420.45 and a 200-day moving average of $429.39.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.73.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

