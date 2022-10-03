Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 13,104 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

