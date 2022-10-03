Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,559 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after buying an additional 900,581 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $67.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

