Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 72,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $25.65 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

