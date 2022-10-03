Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 500.9% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $39.50 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42.

