Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $181.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $179.28 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

