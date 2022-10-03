Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $87.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.88. The company has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $273.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

