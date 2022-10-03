Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,204 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.32% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 304,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHML stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.41 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40.

