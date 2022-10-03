Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,447,000 after buying an additional 2,098,012 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 955,166 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 452,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,902,000 after acquiring an additional 254,983 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,843.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after acquiring an additional 225,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $79.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.04. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

