Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,036,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,165 shares during the quarter. Casella Waste Systems accounts for approximately 4.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 5.91% of Casella Waste Systems worth $220,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,788,000 after buying an additional 1,450,370 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,272,000 after acquiring an additional 63,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 724,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $76.89. 3,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,639. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.97. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

