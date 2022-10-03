Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Shares Down 9.2%

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Down 9.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

(Get Rating)

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping centers, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also offers private label products. In addition, the company is involved in banking, digital marketing and advertising, service station, restaurant, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.