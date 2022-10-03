Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Reduced by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Shares of CAT traded up $7.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.61. 70,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.58. The stock has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

