Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $164.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.58. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile



Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

