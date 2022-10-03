Catge coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $159,899.00 (CATGE)

Catge coin (CATGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Catge coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Catge coin has a total market capitalization of $62,607.57 and approximately $159,899.00 worth of Catge coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Catge coin has traded 86.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008978 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010773 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Catge coin Profile
Catge coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,530,318,374,692 coins. Catge coin’s official Twitter account is @catgecoinoff and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Catge coin is https://reddit.com/r/catgearmy.
Buying and Selling Catge coin
Receive News & Updates for Catge coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catge coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.