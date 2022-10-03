CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Down 15.2% in September

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 8,070,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi lifted its position in CEMEX by 13.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,929,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 233,401 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter worth $194,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 24.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,880,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
