CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Down 15.2% in September

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 8,070,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi lifted its position in CEMEX by 13.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,929,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 233,401 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter worth $194,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 24.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,880,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Research analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

