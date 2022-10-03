Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,534 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,060,325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded up $3.85 on Monday, hitting $234.59. 69,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,978. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

