Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.03. 10,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.90 and its 200-day moving average is $128.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

