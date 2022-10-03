Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,637 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after buying an additional 412,287 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after buying an additional 573,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.23. The stock had a trading volume of 178,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,559,626. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.38 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.34.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

