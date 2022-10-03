Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $814,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $5.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,710. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

