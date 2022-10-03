Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 5,391 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.08. 117,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,197,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

