Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Amgen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 453,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Trading Up 1.8 %

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.40. 15,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

