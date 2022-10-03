Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 533 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 1.8% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
S&P Global Price Performance
SPGI traded up $8.05 on Monday, reaching $313.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,840. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.16. The company has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.08 and a 52-week high of $484.21.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&P Global (SPGI)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.