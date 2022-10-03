Centric Swap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $197,950.00 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $90,207.67 and $197,950.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010786 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Centric Swap is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric.

Centric Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

