Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CERE. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.78.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $46.16.

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,425,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,910,445. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,520 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,347. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,414,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,839,000 after buying an additional 252,378 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,723,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after buying an additional 74,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 91,259 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 397,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 145,603 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

See Also

