Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $35,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Stock Up 1.9 %

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Amgen stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.64. The stock had a trading volume of 45,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,410. The company has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.38. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

