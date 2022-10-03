Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys Shares of 2,321 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

VIG traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,877. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $135.05 and a one year high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

