Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $954,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 283,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $69.66. The company had a trading volume of 513,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,052,926. The firm has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

