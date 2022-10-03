Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 147.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

SCHX traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.27. 80,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,647. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.