Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Trading Down 4.6%

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.98. 42,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,343,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.36%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently -141.54%.

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1,200.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.