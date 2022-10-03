Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Trading Down 4.6%

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIMGet Rating) traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.98. 42,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,343,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.36%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently -141.54%.

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1,200.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

