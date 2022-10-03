China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Eastern Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 41.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Eastern Airlines Price Performance

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

Shares of China Eastern Airlines stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,501. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

