China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.46

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

China Resources Power Stock Down 10.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65.

Get China Resources Power alerts:

China Resources Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.